Board of Water Supply experts cast doubt on Navy’s plan to flush fuel contaminated water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is casting doubts about the Navy’s plans to flush fuel contaminated water from its water lines.

“If we ever had fuel in our water system...we wouldn’t be able to get it out as evidenced by the difficulty the Navy is experiencing in trying to flush out their system,” said Erwin Kawata, BWS program administrator.

“I’ve just seen some recent results of samples of water they collected, and they’re still recording trace levels of petroleum in those samples.”

The Navy plans to install 21 industrial-scale water filter systems to remove the petroleum from millions of gallons of water. It plans to flush the water out through fire hydrants and from appliances in military homes into the sewer system for treatment.

“We are coordinating with the Hawaii Department of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency, other components of the Department of Defense and the Defense Logistics Agency to investigate and sample sites as we implement corrective measures to remedy this issue,” a Navy spokeswoman said.

But Kawata said fuel doesn’t dissolve in water and tends to stick to the walls of a pipe, which will have to be replaced.

If the Board of Water Supplies waterlines were contaminated with fuel, it could cost hundreds of million of dollars, he said.

“It would be an extremely catastrophic situation,” he said.

Kawata comments came during a Honolulu City Council hearing on a bill to ban large fuel tanks near Oahu’s aquifers and a resolution calling for the removal of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, which has a history of leaks.

The council passed both proposals, which was supported by the Board of Water Supply and environmentalists.

“We don’t need more federal inspections or investigations. We need to direct the Navy to remove the fuel and remove the tanks,” said City Councilmember Esther Kiaaina.

“This is not the eighth wonder of the world, this is Frankenstein’s monster. We have invented something we cannot regulate. It is our responsibility to kill it before it kills us,” added Marti Townsend, a volunteer for the Sierra Club of Hawaii.

