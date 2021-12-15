‘No options’: Residents of housing project on Navy water line plead for help as crisis drags on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For well over a week, residents at Kapilina Beach Homes say they’ve been getting mixed messages about whether their water is safe.

The former military housing area ― now mostly home to civilians ― is on the Navy’s water system.

“We really need better communication,” said resident Alim Shabazz. “And for all the agencies ― before they release anything to the public ― to get their story straight.”

Property managers at the project also say they’re being kept in the dark.

More test results from the community at Iroquois Point are expected this week.

So far, health officials say petroleum has not been detected in the water. But the Navy is still advising residents not to drink the water.

This comes as some people say just being exposed to the water in their homes is making them sick.

“It just feels like there’s trimmers underneath the skin. Almost like shocks and shaking,” said Sarah, who asked that only her first name be used over fears of retaliation.

The 36-year-old Kapilina Beach Homes resident said her symptoms started six days ago.

On Monday night, it got so bad her husband rushed her to Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.

“They treated me as if I had had a severe toxic reaction to something,” she said. ”They told me that we needed to remove ourselves from the home immediately.”

“It’s been eight or nine days since we stopped drinking the water,” she said.

But Sarah says her family of five has no other choice but to use it to shower. “Basically just clean off as fast as possible,” she said.

She says relocating to a hotel isn’t in their budget.

“We’re basically backed into a corner at this point,” said Sarah. “There’s no options besides spending hundreds of dollars every single day for who knows how long.”

Another neighbor, who also wanted to remain anonymous, did leave after she says she experienced shortness of breath and chest pains.

“This is a ridiculous situation to be in,” said the 49-year-old. “And we’re expected to pay rent and find somewhere else on our own to stay so that we can survive.”

On Tuesday, Kapilina Management said in an email it has gotten very little from state and military officials about what to advise residents to do.

“Without complete, reliable information regarding the water quality from the Navy and Department of Health, we have been limited in what we can pass on to our residents, and what to advise,” they said.

The company added it believes the Navy should provide assistance to affected residents.

On Saturday, the Army added Kapilina to its list of impacted areas and is now paying Army families relocation costs.

That’s no help to Kapilina residents in other branches of the military along with civilians.

“I would like them to at least provide us options,” Sarah said. “To get clean water. We have absolutely no options being provided.”

