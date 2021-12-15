Special City Council meeting to discuss Red Hill underground fuel storage facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the Navy’s water crisis, the Honolulu City Council is calling a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss measures targeting the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

One bill — introduced by City Councilmembers Radiant Cordero and Tommy Waters — would require operators of large underground storage tanks to obtain a permit from the city first. For the Navy, that would be in addition to a permit from the state Department of Health for Red Hill.

The council will also take up a resolution that urges state and federal officials to permanently remove or relocate the facility.

Calls are growing for the Navy to shut down the Red Hill fuel tanks. However, the Navy said it’s confident the source of the contamination is a Nov. 20 spill at a fire suppression system downhill from Red Hill and not the underground fuel tanks that have been a source of a number of leaks in recent years.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.