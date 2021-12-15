‘Nothing is normal’: Military families grapple with new reality of living in Waikiki hotel rooms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of displaced residents affected by the Navy’s tainted water system are now facing the new reality of living in Waikiki hotel rooms.

Cheri Burness who lives in military housing in Radford Terrace says this temporary living situation is far from ideal.

“Nothing is normal at all,” said Burness. “It’s all stressful and just unreasonable.”

It’s been a week since Burness and her teen children checked into a hotel room in Waikiki.

She was able to pack some clothes and kitchen essentials. The room has a mini fridge, but that’s about it.

Burness said she had to buy a microwave on Sunday because her only option is to eat out.

“This is different for us, so I can’t do this anymore,” said Burness.

The military is also offering transportation services to students, but Burness said she doesn’t want to depend on the Navy any more than she has to.

“I’m driving back and forth in traffic every day,” Burness said. “I’m spending an hour taking my kids. You know, we get up super early every morning to drive and drop one kid off at school and get the next kid to school and come back here. And then sit for a couple of hours to then go back.”

In a town hall Tuesday, the Navy says by the end of the week 322 hotel rooms currently occupied by displaced residents in Waikiki will have to relocate to different hotels.

“The reason for the shift is due to the initial contracts that were developed and the hotels not having capacity at this point, or to be able to accommodate extending past those dates,” said CMC Melvin Isom of NAVSUP FLT Pearl Harbor.

Right now, the military is paying for rooms through Jan. 4.

Displaced residents can also receive Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA).

“We have found out that there has been lodging increases starting the 17th of December through the 5th of January and that is a base of $312. The Navy promises TLA claims will be reimbursed within 96 hours,” said LCDR Kelly Agha, OIC personnel support detachment Pearl Harbor.

“They’re telling us how to file to get their money back and they set up a task force to give us a good Christmas time,” said Burness.

For questions regarding temporary housing, call 808-789-5298 or head to JBPHH’s website.

