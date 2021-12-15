Tributes
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Honolulu fire chief has been named after a months-long search, sources told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to Honolulu Fire Department personnel on Tuesday, Acting Chief Lionel Camara, Jr. announced that Acting Deputy Chief Sheldon Kalani Hao would be taking the helm.

Camara said he would retire from HFD on Dec. 30.

The two had been working together since Manuel Neves left the top position earlier this year.

But in a controversial move, the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association had announced in July it was endorsing Hao.

Camara was the deputy chief under former Honolulu Fire Chief Neves, but HFFA President Bobby Lee said he saw him as an extension of the previous administration, which often clashed with the union.

Months before Neves announced he’d leave, some of the firefighters testified before council members that Neves and the HFD administration weren’t taking public safety and firefighter safety seriously.

Hao, a 26-year veteran of HFD, was the battalion chief in the operations division and the union saw him as a firefighter, not administrator.

Hao said he knows he has to try to bridge the gap between the lower ranks, the union and the administration.

This story will be updated.

