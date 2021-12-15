Maui’s largest mall makes a comeback in the midst of financial hardship

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Performances are back on at center stage of the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului — signifying a revival.

Malls across the globe are suffering as the world tries to recover from the pandemic.

Queen Kaahumanu Center, the island’s largest mall, still faces foreclosure and is more than $100 million in debt.

“It’s important for us to continue to have these events and promotions so we can bring the community together and support our local businesses,” said Queen Kaahumanu Center’s general manager, Kauwela Bisquera.

Mall officials hope free events like “Kamaaina Nights” and “Mele Mondays” will bring community members back.

“We are more than a shopping center, we are community hub,” said Pacific Retail Capital Partners’ regional marketing director, Marina Satoafaiga. “Beyond commerce, we have culture, community.”

After several store closures like Sears and Forever 21, the mall is pivoting in a new direction.

Mall officials recently brought in more Maui-owned stores to catch the growing desire to support more local businesses.

“I feel it’s like recycling. You give it to us, we’ll support a school,” said Na Koa Brand owner, Daimus Kanahele.

“We’ve definitely seen more local support than there ever was before,” said his wife Shanna Kanahele. “It’s the greatest feeling knowing that we’ve made it through the worst.”

