Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man dies in possible drowning off Kaanapali

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old man died Tuesday in a possible drowning in waters off Kaanapali, the Maui Fire Department said.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 3:35 p.m.

According to fire officials, the male visitor was pulled from waters unresponsive.

Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but could not revive the man.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among...
7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient
Hospital / HNN File
Hawaii health experts: Rising number of COVID cases is worrisome, but vaccinations will help
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.
Victim of ‘scary’ dog attack to pet owners: A leash can save a life

Latest News

Campaign 2022: The First Conversation
HNN to present ‘Campaign 2022: The First Conversation’ on air and online
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Investigation launched after man dies following assault on Hawaii Island
HNN News Brief
HNN Brief (Dec. 15, 2021)