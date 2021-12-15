Man dies in possible drowning off Kaanapali

KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old man died Tuesday in a possible drowning in waters off Kaanapali, the Maui Fire Department said.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 3:35 p.m.

According to fire officials, the male visitor was pulled from waters unresponsive.

Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but could not revive the man.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

