Investigation launched after man dies following assault on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was assaulted on Hawaii Island has died, Honolulu police said.

According to police records, the 64-year-old victim was flown to Oahu on Dec. 4.

He died Monday at the Queen’s Medical Center, police said.

Authorities have not provided further details into the incident or whether anyone has been arrested.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to police on Hawaii Island for more information.

This story will be updated.

