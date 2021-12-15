HPD investigates online threat at Mililani High; officials say ‘no imminent threat’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a terroristic threatening investigation after an online threat was made targeting Mililani High School.

School officials said an alleged threat had been circulating on social media and police were notified immediately.

Classes were not canceled on Tuesday, and parents received a letter from the school saying there is “no imminent threat” on campus and the “school is open.”

In the letter, Mililani High School’s Assistant Principal Joy Matsukawa stressed that parents should advise their children not to repost threats or rumors online.

Officials said terroristic threats are considered Class A student conduct offenses, and penalties can range from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges.

The school asks anyone with information that can assist with the ongoing investigation to contact HPD.

