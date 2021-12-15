Tributes
HNN to present ‘Campaign 2022: The First Conversation’ on air and online

Campaign 2022: The First Conversation
Campaign 2022: The First Conversation(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now will present “Campaign 2022: The First Conversation” on air and online Wednesday night.

The special includes conversations on the biggest Hawaii races, candidates and issues in the upcoming election. HNN’s Mahealani Richardson hosts the special, and is joined by a panel of experts.

Catch the special on KGMB at 6:30 p.m. or across HNN’s digital platforms.

“Campaign 2022: The First Conversation” is sponsored by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

This story will be updated.

