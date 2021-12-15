Here’s how you can help victims of the deadly tornado outbreak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now’s parent company, Gray Televeision, is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by a deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell.

“It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

