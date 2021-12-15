Hawaii reports 5 new COVID deaths, 282 additional infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported five new coronavirus deaths at 282 additional infections.

The new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 1,063.

Meanwhile, with 282 additional infections, Hawaii’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 89,875.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,905 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

230 were on Oahu

28 were on Maui

13 were on Kauai

5 were on Hawaii Island

2 were on Molokai

There were also four people diagnosed out of state.

It’s the seventh-straight day Hawaii has seen triple-digit infections and the rise in cases mirrors what’s happening on the continent and around the world.

While concerned about the spike, health and government leaders aren’t yet ready to call for a re-implementation of restrictions.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said Tuesday in a news conference he’s watching the case count, but does not currently see the need for a reduction in gathering sizes.

The state is now averaging just over 150-infections a day and at this point, it’s not clear whether the Omicron variant is having an impact.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.2% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 78.4% have received at least one dose.

