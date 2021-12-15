Hawaii Island man accused of fatally shooting neighbor charged with murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man with murder for the shooting death of his neighbor in Aloha Estates.

Authorities said 60-year-old Donald Needham allegedly shot Andrew Cawley. Police said the 34-year-old had been reported missing in December 2020 after family and friends did not see or hear from him for several days.

On Jan. 5, Cawley’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on his property. Officials said the remains had appeared to have been buried for over a week.

An autopsy revealed Cawley died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Needham is being held on $1 million bail and is due in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii Island police at (808) 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This story may be updated.

