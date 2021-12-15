Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man accused of fatally shooting neighbor charged with murder

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man with murder for the shooting death of his neighbor in Aloha Estates.

Authorities said 60-year-old Donald Needham allegedly shot Andrew Cawley. Police said the 34-year-old had been reported missing in December 2020 after family and friends did not see or hear from him for several days.

On Jan. 5, Cawley’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on his property. Officials said the remains had appeared to have been buried for over a week.

An autopsy revealed Cawley died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Needham is being held on $1 million bail and is due in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii Island police at (808) 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
3 hospitalized after car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Cyberattack could delay paychecks for some city workers
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned

Latest News

Now that all counties have control of their own of the transit accommodation tax, Honolulu...
Oahu’s new hotel room tax will be a new source of cash for embattled rail project
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Winds begin to back down, tracking some passing showers and more leeward sunshine
A mobile shower and laundry facility at Halsey Terrace.
Navy ships in massive filters as part of plan to scrub fuel from 25M gallons of water
For well over a week, residents at Kapilina Beach Homes say they’ve been getting mixed messages...
‘No options’: Residents of housing project on Navy water line plead for help as crisis drags on