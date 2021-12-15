Forecast: Wet and blustery conditions continue, but drier weather ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet and breezy trade wind pattern will continue over portions of the smaller islands through Wednesday due to a band of moisture associated with an old front that has moved into the area.

A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes.

Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north.

A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

A new northwest swell will begin filling in through the islands early Wednesday morning. This swell is expected to peak under high surf advisory levels through the day Wednesday.

A similar, medium-period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday with a moderate size northwest swell arriving on its heels Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.