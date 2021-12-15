Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Wet and blustery conditions continue, but drier weather ahead

By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet and breezy trade wind pattern will continue over portions of the smaller islands through Wednesday due to a band of moisture associated with an old front that has moved into the area.

A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes.

Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north.

A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A new northwest swell will begin filling in through the islands early Wednesday morning. This swell is expected to peak under high surf advisory levels through the day Wednesday.

A similar, medium-period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday with a moderate size northwest swell arriving on its heels Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Hospital / HNN File
Hawaii health experts: Rising number of COVID cases is worrisome, but vaccinations will help
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among...
7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient
More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.
Victim of ‘scary’ dog attack to pet owners: A leash can save a life

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 15, 2021)
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Military families grapple with new reality of living in Waikiki hotel rooms
Mathea Allansmith was the oldest runner to finish this weekend's Honolulu Marathon.
At 91, Kauai woman became the oldest person to finish this year’s Honolulu Marathon
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Longs in Ala Moana (credit: Mathew Ursua)
HFD determines fire at Longs Ala Moana was accidental; damage estimated at $339K