Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Blustery conditions continue today, drier weather due tomorrow

Forecast: Blustery conditions persist today, drier weather due tomorrow
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist today, drier weather due tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet and breezy trade wind pattern will continue over portions of the smaller islands through Wednesday due to a band of moisture associated with an old front that has moved into the area. A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes. Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

A new NW swell will begin filling in through the islands early Wednesday morning. This swell is expected to peak under High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through the day Wednesday. A similar, medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday with a moderate size northwest swell arriving on its heels Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Hospital / HNN File
Hawaii health experts: Rising number of COVID cases is worrisome, but vaccinations will help
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among...
7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient
More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.
Victim of ‘scary’ dog attack to pet owners: A leash can save a life

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Winds begin to back down, tracking some passing showers and more leeward sunshine
Tracking passing trade wind showers
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Blustery conditions to persist through Wednesday