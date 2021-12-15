Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Oahu’s new hotel room tax will be a new source of cash for embattled rail project

Now that all counties have control of their own of the transit accommodation tax, Honolulu...
Now that all counties have control of their own of the transit accommodation tax, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) sees an opportunity to have tourists fund the rest of the rail project.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 40 into law Tuesday, and officials say it will provide about $350 million for the city’s embattled rail project.

But even with the additional funding, it probably won’t be enough to complete construction all the way to Ala Moana Center.

“If the best we can afford with the existing money we now know we have ... we can possibly get to Civic Center,” Blangiardi said, during a news conference.

“We’re not saying we’re going to stop yet. There’s still time enough to figure out how we go the next mile and a half to Ala Moana.”

Critics have said the city is throwing good money after bad.

But the mayor says more than 58% of the money raised by the 3% county hotel room tax will pay for core city services and some of it will go toward addressing the impacts of over tourism.

Including the tax, the city has about $9.3 billion for the project, which is enough to build to Kakaako, leaving the financing for the project’s final 1 1/2 miles to Ala Moana Center in question.

Right now the city is in talks with the federal government about its options.

But if the federal government doesn’t approve the shortened route, it could withhold $744 million in funding that it has promised. It also could ask the city to return $800 million it already provided.

Blangiardi said one thing he won’t do is seek another bail out from the state lawmakers.

“I’m not planning to go to the Legislature. If you’re asking me for an extension for the GET (general excise tax), I’m not looking to do that right now,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
3 hospitalized after car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Cyberattack could delay paychecks for some city workers
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Winds begin to back down, tracking some passing showers and more leeward sunshine
Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged a Pahoa man with murder in the killing of his...
Hawaii Island man accused of fatally shooting neighbor charged with murder
A mobile shower and laundry facility at Halsey Terrace.
Navy ships in massive filters as part of plan to scrub fuel from 25M gallons of water
For well over a week, residents at Kapilina Beach Homes say they’ve been getting mixed messages...
‘No options’: Residents of housing project on Navy water line plead for help as crisis drags on