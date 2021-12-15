At 91, Kauai woman became the oldest person to finish this year’s Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among those running in the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday was a 91-year-old woman from Kauai.

Mathea Allansmith was the oldest runner to complete the 26.2-mile route, crossing the finish line after 10 hours and 48 minutes.

In a online post, Allansmith’s daughter said her mother hopes to break a world record and become the oldest woman to finish any marathon — and she’s already planning to run again in December 2022.

Currently, the oldest woman that completed a marathon was 92 years old.

