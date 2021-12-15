Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Hospital / HNN File
Hawaii health experts: Rising number of COVID cases is worrisome, but vaccinations will help
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among...
7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient
More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.
Victim of ‘scary’ dog attack to pet owners: A leash can save a life

Latest News

Forecast: Blustery conditions persist today, drier weather due tomorrow
Forecast: Blustery conditions continue today, drier weather due tomorrow
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released
A candle factory worker said his boss threatened to fire him if he left before a deadly tornado...
Candle factory worker said he was threatened with firing if he left before tornado