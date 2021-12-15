2021 boys ‘Iolani Classic to be held without general public admission

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Boys ‘Iolani classic is set to tip off this weekend with some of the top high school basketball teams set to hit the floor at ‘Iolani school.

However, the pandemic is still having major effects on the prestigious tournament with games not being open to the public.

“So it was a little bit of a rolling decision.” ‘Iolani Head of School Tim Cottrell PH.D told Hawaii News Now. “You don’t really know as the months approach, what you’ll be able to do and how community conditions will change.”

The move to not allow general admission was made out of an abundance of caution, as a way for the school and event organizers to control crowd sizes in ‘Iolani’s intimate gymnasium.

“We had a number of different plans, we worked with Nike the tournament organizers.” Cottrell said. “We worked with all the teams right and their concerns about safety and we ended up with kind of a modified version.”

‘Iolani faculty and students are some of the few allowed into the tourney, while each team competing gets a certain amount of tickets for the players families.

All in attendance must show proof of vaccination.

“Show that they’ve been vaccinated and an ID.” Cottrell said. “Very similar to going to a restaurant, that has to occur, people are pre-registering, so they’re pre-registering so we have that information for the people checking folks in, they will have checklists.”

For those not able to make it in person to watch some of the top basketball teams from the islands and around the nation go head-to-head, the games will be streamed live on SUVTV.

The semi finals and championship match up set to be televised on NBCSN.

“So people will have access to the game on the internet or on cable and I think that’ll be super exciting.” Cottrell said. “Sierra Canyon is a great team, I think they’re ranked fourth, but is always the case, a lot of good teams come so you never know what’ll happen.”

Headlining this years Classic is Sierra Canyon, led by Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James.

The ‘Iolani Classic tips off on December 18th.

