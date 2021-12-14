Tributes
Decades after being killed in combat, a soldier is getting a proper burial at Punchbowl

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June, 1944, U.S. Marines and Army troops landed on Saipan under heavy enemy fire and engaged Japanese forces in one of the bloodiest battles of the War in the Pacific.

Thirteen days into the fighting, Waipahu-born soldier Anthony Mendonca was killed in action. He was 28 years old.

“I think he’s a hero, in my mind,” Wilma Boudreau said.

Boudreau is Mendonca’s cousin. She sat in her Kailua home, turning the pages in a booklet from the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The information and photographs describe the DPAA’s effort to recover and identify Mendonca’s skeletal remains.

“I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done. They’re super thorough. It’s amazing what they put together,” Boudreau said.

After the battle in Saipan, the Army notified Mendonca’s family that his body was not recovered. It turned out his remains were in a grave in Manila and labeled as Unknown X-10.

For decades, Mendonca’s sister Violet pressed the Army to find and identify her brother.

“She tried every which way to get those bones found. And they finally did. But then they took so long to get the DNA done because you have to search for relatives to submit the DNA,” Boudreau said.

In April, 2020, researchers used dental records and DNA samples to make the match. They notified Mendonca’s relatives.

“We are very very grateful to the Army for finding those bones” Boudreau said.

Mendonca was the youngest of twelve children. Before the war he worked as a welder for the Inter-Island Steam Navigation Company.

Boudreau said her family kept his memory alive.

“Because he was missing, the love just grew because you don’t have a closure. That I think was always in their hearts. Where is Anthony? Where is Tony? They called him Tony.” she said.

Mendonca’s remains will be buried with full military honors Thursday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

None of his siblings are alive to see it, but Boudreau and other relatives will be there.

“We’ll be able to take some flowers and actually have a place to say, ‘Thank you, Tony. You made it. You made it into Punchbowl,’” she said.

