Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:54 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.

Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.

The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set in both September and October. The records on wholesale prices go back to 2010.

The surge in wholesale prices followed news Friday that consumer prices shot up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years, as the price of energy, food and many other items shot up.

The Federal Reserve, holding its last meeting of the year this week, is expected to announce Wednesday that it will accelerate the pace at which it reduces its monthly bond purchases, preparing the way to begin raising its key benchmark interest rate, possibly by mid-2022 as it seeks to demonstrate its resolve to bring inflation under control.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
3 hospitalized after car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Cybersecurity attack could delay paychecks for some city workers
Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
Internationally-renown dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader

Latest News

FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Sailor accused of burning US warship faces 2nd day in court
A thief stole a truck full of beer and lead officers on low-speed chase through Providence,...
Man leads police on pursuit in stolen beer truck
The price of food has gone up quite a bit.
Price of food soars
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests