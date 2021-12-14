Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to host Hawaii student athlete webinar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame is set to host a Webinar for Hawaii student athletes this Sunday.

The Webinar will feature Polynesian football stars Jesse Sapolu, Marcus Mariota, Juju Smith-Schuster and Tua Tagovailoa.

The event is presented by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and hosted by NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

Wyche sits down with the athletes to discus various topics from on and off of the field.

