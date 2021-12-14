Pearl City High School boys take 2021 HHSAA Bowling Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Charger boys of Pearl City High School won the 2021 HHSAA State Bowling Team Championship.

Their journey to the coveted koa head included a sweep of OIA West and OIA championships before winning states.

The team is led by Head Coach Tony Madrona. It’s his first state title as PCHS head coach since 2016.

Team members are Shaine Fujii, Ethyn Allen, Jayden Kadooka, Devin Hayashi, Dylan Soto and Jorden Yamamura.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.