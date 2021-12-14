Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Pearl City High School boys take 2021 HHSAA Bowling Championship

PCHS bowling team clinches championship.
PCHS bowling team clinches championship.(Barry Villamil)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Charger boys of Pearl City High School won the 2021 HHSAA State Bowling Team Championship.

Their journey to the coveted koa head included a sweep of OIA West and OIA championships before winning states.

The team is led by Head Coach Tony Madrona. It’s his first state title as PCHS head coach since 2016.

Team members are Shaine Fujii, Ethyn Allen, Jayden Kadooka, Devin Hayashi, Dylan Soto and Jorden Yamamura.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
An ahu, or stone monument, was erected fronting the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Headquarters.
‘I feel like everyone else — outraged’: Calls grow louder for dismantling of Red Hill tanks
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

Latest News

The top women's finisher overcame a hip injury, but worked hard to return to running.
International runners take top spots at this year's Honolulu Marathon with impressive times
The 2021 Honolulu Marathon wrapped up on Sunday, where the top finishers broke through the...
Kenya’s Saina takes first place overall in 2021 Honolulu Marathon
The Kamehameha Schools girls volleyball team returned to the top of Divison I with a second...
Kamehameha snags back-to-back HHSAA Division I girls volleyball Championships
The University Lab School girls volleyball team was crowned 2021 HHSAA Division II Championship...
University Lab School takes Division II HHSAA girls volleyball Championship