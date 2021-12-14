Tributes
OJ Simpson granted early parole discharge by Nevada Parole Board

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via...
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev.(Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – The Nevada Parole Board has granted Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson an early discharge from parole.

KVVU reports the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Simpson on Nov. 30.

A decision to grant early discharge from parole for Simpson was ratified Dec. 6, according to a statement provided by the Nevada State Police, Parole and Probation Division and the Nevada Parole Board.

Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, following his release from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

His parole term would have otherwise expired on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Nevada Parole Board noted that it awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

The full statement can be read below:

In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute. Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022.

On November 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

