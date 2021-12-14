Tributes
No tsunami threat to Hawaii from strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Indonesia

No tsunami threat from a 7.6 mag. earthquake near Indonesia.
No tsunami threat from a 7.6 mag. earthquake near Indonesia.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a strong, 7.3-magnitude earthquake near Indonesia.

The quake struck around 5:30 p.m. Hawaii time in Indonesia’s Flores Sea.

Initial reports said the quake was 7.6 in magnitude, but it was later downgraded by USGS to a 7.3 magnitude.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center officials say there is no threat to Hawaii, and a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected.

