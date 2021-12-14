No timeline for resuming USS Arizona Memorial tours as dock repairs begin

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not yet clear when tours to the USS Arizona Memorial will resume, but officials announced Tuesday that repairs on a shoreside dock will kick off Wednesday.

The tours are suspended until the dock is operational again.

On Sunday, the National Park Service said they were made aware of the issues with the dock and canceled public programs to the historic site in the interest of public safety.

Officials said the damaged dock ramp will need to be removed using a crane and fixed off-site.

The shoreside dock has a recent history of problems leading to lengthy cancellations of tours and operations.

Back in September, the memorial was closed for two weeks for emergency safety repairs. And in 2018, it was closed for more than a year following similar structural issues and delays to repairs.

In the meantime, NPS says the visitor center, museums and other park services are still open and accessible. For more, click here.

