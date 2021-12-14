Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui man shares physical, mental scars after recovering from a dog attack while fishing

Vicente Cacal was fishing on Oct. 4 when he says three unleashed dogs surrounded him.
More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.
More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who was attacked by three dogs is sharing his story hoping to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership.

Vicente Cacal was fishing in Kahana on Oct. 4 when he says three unleashed dogs surrounded him.

“They had a formation, their teeth were already out. I knew they were going to attack me. So that’s when I told myself, ‘Get ready.’ I was fighting for my life,” Cacal said.

Both of Cacal’s legs were punctured and torn. He ended up in the hospital and out of work for weeks.

“They got me on the ground twice. My life was flashing in front of me. It was scary,” said Cacal.

More than two months later, Cacal still walks with a limp and the injuries are still very visible.

The Maui Humane Society said the two of the three dogs attacked two other people the very next day.

Humane Enforcement Director, Cathy Klawiter said they impounded both of those dogs, one of which was already deemed dangerous.

“Humane Enforcement Officers impounded the two dogs which had been involved in all three attacks, one of which had been deemed dangerous on June 12, 2021. The second dog was deemed dangerous on Oct. 10, 2021,” Klawiter said.

Klawiter said the dog that was deemed dangerous in June is still at the Maui Humane Society.

“The Animal Control Board decided to give disposition of that dog to Maui Humane Society,” she said.

The dogs have separate owners. Both were issued criminal citations. The cases are pending.

The other was released back to the owner in November.

“The owner of the second dog Deemed Dangerous on October 10, 2021, appealed the deeming and the Animal Control Board held a hearing on Nov. 1, 2021. The Animal Control Board upheld the deeming of the dog and the owner retained ownership of the dog,” said Klawiter.

The owner said she is required to have a fence around her entire property and if the dog is in the yard, it must be in a locked kennel or on a leash with a muzzle.

She is also required to have an insurance policy of $50,000.

She also said her dog, Bruiser, is taking behavior classes.

Cacal fears it’s still not enough to keep the community safe.

“I fear for my life. I fear for my nieces my nephews, the keiki that come over here,” he said. “I fear for the elders, everyone who comes on this beach.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
An ahu, or stone monument, was erected fronting the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Headquarters.
‘I feel like everyone else — outraged’: Calls grow louder for dismantling of Red Hill tanks
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

Latest News

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
Internationally-renown dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader
No tsunami threat from a 7.6 mag. earthquake near Indonesia.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii from strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Indonesia
Wilma Boudreau holds the book the DPAA sent notifying her family that her cousin's remains had...
Decades after being killed in combat, a soldier is getting a proper burial at Punchbowl