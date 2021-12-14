Maui man shares physical, mental scars after recovering from a dog attack while fishing

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who was attacked by three dogs is sharing his story hoping to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership.

Vicente Cacal was fishing in Kahana on Oct. 4 when he says three unleashed dogs surrounded him.

“They had a formation, their teeth were already out. I knew they were going to attack me. So that’s when I told myself, ‘Get ready.’ I was fighting for my life,” Cacal said.

Both of Cacal’s legs were punctured and torn. He ended up in the hospital and out of work for weeks.

“They got me on the ground twice. My life was flashing in front of me. It was scary,” said Cacal.

More than two months later, Cacal still walks with a limp and the injuries are still very visible.

The Maui Humane Society said the two of the three dogs attacked two other people the very next day.

Humane Enforcement Director, Cathy Klawiter said they impounded both of those dogs, one of which was already deemed dangerous.

“Humane Enforcement Officers impounded the two dogs which had been involved in all three attacks, one of which had been deemed dangerous on June 12, 2021. The second dog was deemed dangerous on Oct. 10, 2021,” Klawiter said.

Klawiter said the dog that was deemed dangerous in June is still at the Maui Humane Society.

“The Animal Control Board decided to give disposition of that dog to Maui Humane Society,” she said.

The dogs have separate owners. Both were issued criminal citations. The cases are pending.

The other was released back to the owner in November.

“The owner of the second dog Deemed Dangerous on October 10, 2021, appealed the deeming and the Animal Control Board held a hearing on Nov. 1, 2021. The Animal Control Board upheld the deeming of the dog and the owner retained ownership of the dog,” said Klawiter.

The owner said she is required to have a fence around her entire property and if the dog is in the yard, it must be in a locked kennel or on a leash with a muzzle.

She is also required to have an insurance policy of $50,000.

She also said her dog, Bruiser, is taking behavior classes.

Cacal fears it’s still not enough to keep the community safe.

“I fear for my life. I fear for my nieces my nephews, the keiki that come over here,” he said. “I fear for the elders, everyone who comes on this beach.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.