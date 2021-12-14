Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to close Likelike Highway townbound amid emergency repairs

A 24/7 closure of the left lane of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the...
A 24/7 closure of the left lane of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the Wilson Tunnel will remain in place until emergency repairs are completed.(Hawaii Department of Transportation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews will close the Likelike Highway townbound at the Wilson Tunnel on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

The state said the closure is needed to install barriers to protect shoring being used for emergency ceiling rod repairs.

During the closure, drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Officials said a 24/7 closure of the left townbound lane in the Wilson Tunnel will continue until the emergency repairs are completed.

Officials don’t yet have a timeline for when the work will be wrapped up.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
Internationally renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader
The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
3 hospitalized after car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Cybersecurity attack could delay paychecks for some city workers
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned

Latest News

State law previously allowed EV drivers to use the HOV lanes. But that provision expired in...
Got an electric car? You can once again jump into the HOV lane when you’re solo
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
A motorcyclist was critically injured in an early-morning crash.
Man, 22, critically injured in early-morning motorcycle crash on H-1
LikeLike Highway overnight closures begin Monday.
Overnight closures of the Likelike to impact some Windward Oahu drivers