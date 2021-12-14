TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to close Likelike Highway townbound amid emergency repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews will close the Likelike Highway townbound at the Wilson Tunnel on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

The state said the closure is needed to install barriers to protect shoring being used for emergency ceiling rod repairs.

During the closure, drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Officials said a 24/7 closure of the left townbound lane in the Wilson Tunnel will continue until the emergency repairs are completed.

Officials don’t yet have a timeline for when the work will be wrapped up.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.