Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Internationally-renown dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.(Nai Ni Chen Dance Company)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:39 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An internationally-known dancer and choreographer died while on vacation in Hawaii.

Nai-Ni Chen was reportedly found unresponsive while swimming off Kailua Beach Sunday.

Chen is from Taiwan and founded the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in New York in 1988. She’s known for blending traditional Chinese dance with contemporary styles.

A tribute on her dance company’s page said in part, “Nai-Ni Chen was a creative genius and always had an eye for joy and surprise. Her ever shining smile twinkled her eyes like a star in the sky. Her movement was like a concrete stream - strong but soothing!”

Nai-Ni Chen was 62 years old.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our backbone & driving force Nai-Ni Chen! She went for a swim in the ocean of...

Posted by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company on Monday, December 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
An ahu, or stone monument, was erected fronting the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Headquarters.
‘I feel like everyone else — outraged’: Calls grow louder for dismantling of Red Hill tanks
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

Latest News

More than two months later, the injuries on Vicente Cacal's legs are still very visible.
Maui man shares physical, mental scars after recovering from a dog attack while fishing
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader
No tsunami threat from a 7.6 mag. earthquake near Indonesia.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii from strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Indonesia
Wilma Boudreau holds the book the DPAA sent notifying her family that her cousin's remains had...
Decades after being killed in combat, a soldier is getting a proper burial at Punchbowl