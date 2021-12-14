Internationally-renown dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An internationally-known dancer and choreographer died while on vacation in Hawaii.

Nai-Ni Chen was reportedly found unresponsive while swimming off Kailua Beach Sunday.

Chen is from Taiwan and founded the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in New York in 1988. She’s known for blending traditional Chinese dance with contemporary styles.

A tribute on her dance company’s page said in part, “Nai-Ni Chen was a creative genius and always had an eye for joy and surprise. Her ever shining smile twinkled her eyes like a star in the sky. Her movement was like a concrete stream - strong but soothing!”

Nai-Ni Chen was 62 years old.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our backbone & driving force Nai-Ni Chen! She went for a swim in the ocean of... Posted by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company on Monday, December 13, 2021

