Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM HST
(Gray News) – Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green.

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.

The company has since raised its minimum wage a dozen times, according to a news release.

“We’ve worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers,” Green said.

Hobby Lobby also touts itself on providing great benefits to eligible employees.

