HHSAA unveils Open and Division I football State Tournament brackets

(Hawaii high School Athletic Association)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletics Association released their 2021 Open and Division I brackets for the Hawaii State football tournament.

The Division II bracket is set to be released next week after all the leagues finish their seasons.

Both the Open and DI bracket feature four teams with all games set to be played at Farrington High School’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The Kahuku Red Raiders come into the tourney as the No. 1 seed in the Open Division while Saint Louis takes the No. 2 seed.

The Red Raiders meet Campbell in the opening round on December 18th at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Saint Louis takes on the Mililani Trojans to open their Championship run on the same day at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Moving to the Division I side, Lahainaluna gets top seeding, set to meet Konawaena on Friday Decemebr 17th at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The No. 2 Iolani Raiders take on Aiea, following the first DI game at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Both Championship games will take place on December 23rd — DI kicks off at 4:00 p.m. with the Open to follow at 7:00 p.m.

