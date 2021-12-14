Tributes
Health experts cautiously watch upward COVID case trend, but believe vaccines will help

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As infections increase across the state, some medical experts predict Hawaii is heading into another COVID surge.

Health officials are saying the rise may be due to a number of factors, including loosened restrictions and more gatherings during the holiday season, which is usually anticipated.

One of the biggest spikes in cases is on Oahu with more than 270-reported infections in the last two days.

On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections to 89,379. Kauai on Monday independently reported two new fatalities and 12 new cases, which will be reflected in the state’s count in the coming days.

DOH says since Thanksgiving weekend, there’s been a 121% jump in cases.

Even though hospitalizations are still low, some experts say it’s a concerning trend.

“Two vaccines is not fully vaccinated in terms of Omicron and even prior to Omicron, remember, we were starting to get waning immunity even with Delta,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group. “Our country is facing a major winter surge between January through April.”

What’s unclear is whether the increasing cases will strain the hospital system -- but because of high vaccination rates, experts hope fewer people will get sick enough to need acute care.

“It takes a while, two weeks or more for people, for many people who get sick with COVID to be sick enough that they need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, DOH Kauai district health officer. “It’s really too early for us to tell yet, whether this rise in cases is gonna be followed by a rise in hospitalizations.”

According to the DOH, just under 286,000 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

