Hawaii reports 214 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday continued to see an uptick in coronavirus cases, with the state Department of Health reporting 214 additional infections.

The latest cases bring the statewide total number of infections to 89,593.

There were no new fatalities reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,058.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,721 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

169 were on Oahu

23 on Hawaii Island

9 on Maui

6 on Kauai

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 78.4% have received at least one dose.

