Gusty trades continue, with more showers on the way

Showers will be increase through Wednesday as a cloud band from an old cold front moves through the state. Most of the showers will favor windward and mauka areas. There could be some brief and isolated downpours, but we aren’t expecting any flooding threats from this system. Tradewinds will remain on the gusty side through Wednesday. Trades and showers should decrease Thursday and Friday, with another increase in showers for the weekend.

We’re also tracking the possibility of another Kona low and cold front forming to the northwest of the islands over the weekend. However, the forecast models aren’t agreeing on what will happen. One of the two main models we use for guidance has the low moving to the west, farther away from the state, but another model brings it closer, which would increase the threat of heavy rain. Stay tuned.

At the beach, a moderate north swell will build Tuesday into Wednesday, with the largest surf for the north shores of the eastern islands. Waves might reach high surf advisory levels during the peak of the swell. The strong trade winds will also generate choppy waves for east-facing shores. Other shores will remain small. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

