Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Blustery conditions to persist through Wednesday

Forecast: Blustery conditions to persist through Wednesday
Forecast: Blustery conditions to persist through Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will persist through Wednesday before decreasing through the end of the week. Increasing showers through Wednesday will favor windward and mountain areas with some brief downpours expected. After a drier period Thursday and Friday, moisture may increase again over the weekend. Forecast confidence beyond Friday is weak as models disagree on how to handle development of a low and cold front expected to form northwest of the islands over the weekend.

North facing shore surf is experiencing an upward trend with the arrival of today’s moderate size, medium to long period north northeast swell. North shoreline surf heights may flirt with High Surf Advisory levels Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A small, long period northwest swell will move through the area Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly larger long period northwest swell expected Friday through Sunday. East facing shore chop will remain rough through Wednesday in response to local and upstream moderate to fresh trade flow.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
3 hospitalized after car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Cybersecurity attack could delay paychecks for some city workers
Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
Internationally-renown dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader

Latest News

A weakening front will increase showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas.
Gusty trades continue, with more showers on the way
A weakening front will increase showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas.
Gusty winds, with more showers on the way
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, December 13, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, December 13, 2021
Monday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers continue through Wednesday