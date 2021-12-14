Forecast: Blustery conditions to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will persist through Wednesday before decreasing through the end of the week.

Increasing showers through Wednesday will favor windward and mountain areas with some brief downpours expected.

After a drier period Thursday and Friday, moisture may increase again over the weekend. Forecast confidence beyond Friday is weak as models disagree on how to handle development of a low and cold front expected to form northwest of the islands over the weekend.

North-facing shore surf is experiencing an upward trend with the arrival of Tuesday’s moderate-size, medium- to long-period north-northeast swell.

North shoreline surf heights may flirt with high surf advisory levels Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A small, long-period northwest swell will move through the area Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly larger long-period northwest swell expected Friday through Sunday.

East-facing shore chop will remain rough through Wednesday in response to local and upstream moderate to fresh trade flow.

