DC attorney general sues dozens over Jan. 6 attack, including Proud Boys Hawaii founder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - The District of Columbia’s attorney general is suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

One the defendants named in the lawsuit is Nicholas Ochs, the founding member of the Proud Boys Hawaii chapter.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, accuses 31 members of the extremist groups of “conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the violent January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol Building.”

The suit is trying to recover the millions of dollars spent to defend the Capitol during the riots.

Ochs had pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the riots back in February.

His next court hearing is expected in January.

