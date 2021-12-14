Car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle slammed through windows at the First Hawaiian Bank location along Kapiolani Boulevard Monday afternoon.
It happened sometime around 2 p.m. when the car apparently jumped the curb along the parking lot side of the building near the ATMs.
The branch was shut down as the scene was taped off and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.
No injuries were reported and a cause for the crash wasn’t clear. A tow company had the vehicle removed by 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.