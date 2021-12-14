Tributes
Car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle slammed through windows at the First Hawaiian Bank location along Kapiolani Boulevard Monday afternoon.

It happened sometime around 2 p.m. when the car apparently jumped the curb along the parking lot side of the building near the ATMs.

The branch was shut down as the scene was taped off and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and a cause for the crash wasn’t clear. A tow company had the vehicle removed by 3 p.m.

The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.(HNN Viewer)
