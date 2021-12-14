Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Alabama shoplifter flees Walmart in Uber, police say

Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Gray News staff and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:38 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Authorities are investigating how a man accused of shoplifting had an unusual getaway plan — ride-sharing.

According to Millbrook police, the theft happened at the Walmart on Kelly Boulevard Monday afternoon. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said loss prevention personnel reported that the suspect took merchandise without paying.

Officers got a vehicle description and stopped the vehicle on Highway 14, at which point they said the suspect got out and ran away. Johnson said the man ran across the northbound lane of Interstate 65 before he was caught underneath an interstate overpass.

The man was identified as Jacob Warner Jr., 40, of Montgomery, Alabama. He was subsequently charged with third-degree theft of property.

Johnson said they found the stolen merchandise in the vehicle, which turned out to be an Uber. Officers determined the Uber driver was not part of the theft. He was released but did receive an unrelated traffic citation.

Warner is in the Elmore County jail without bail pending warrants that are being obtained, The chief said Warner has outstanding warrants in Millbrook for previous thefts from Walmart.

“Days like today are exactly why after 33 years in law enforcement, I never say I’ve seen it all. I can’t recall someone fleeing a crime scene via Uber,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Eventually maybe visitors that persist in coming to our city to commit criminal offenses will learn, regardless of how you get here, Uber or otherwise, chances are you’ll be apprehended by law enforcement and at that point, we’ll take care of your immediate travel arrangements. We’ll provide your transportation to the Elmore County Jail,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
An ahu, or stone monument, was erected fronting the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Headquarters.
‘I feel like everyone else — outraged’: Calls grow louder for dismantling of Red Hill tanks
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

Latest News

Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader
The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
No tsunami threat from a 7.6 mag. earthquake near Indonesia.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii from strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Indonesia
Wilma Boudreau holds the book the DPAA sent notifying her family that her cousin's remains had...
Decades after being killed in combat, a soldier is getting a proper burial at Punchbowl