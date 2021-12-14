Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man was arrested and another is recovering after a verbal argument in a Louisiana parking lot turned violent.

According to witnesses, the dispute began over a parking spot.

WVUE says a video being shared over social media shows a man identified by police as Richard Suarez arguing with several women after he parked in the emergency lane outside of a busy shopping center.

The video goes on to show another man intervening and exchanging words with Suarez, then disappear behind a vehicle.

Police believe that’s when Suarez hit the unidentified man who is seen falling to the concrete.

Suarez ran away, but officers tracked him down at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital and arrested him on suspicion of battery.

A judge set Suarez’s bond at $1 million.

“This generated a lot of social media and people want an immediate resolution, but they need to be assured that police will take care of it and let this play out,” Chief Todd Schliem said.

Schliem believes the victim has been released from the hospital, and witnesses say he was communicative when ambulances took him away from the scene.

Suarez is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
Internationally renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Former HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against former union leader
The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
3 hospitalized after car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
Cybersecurity attack could delay paychecks for some city workers
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned

Latest News

A 24/7 closure of the left lane of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to close Likelike Highway townbound amid emergency repairs
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Hospital / HNN File
Health experts cautiously watch upward COVID case trend, but believe vaccines will help
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy
FILE - A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they...
Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds