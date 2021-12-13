Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US electric vehicle strategy calls for 500,000 charging stations

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday....
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday. Harris planned to announce an electric vehicle-charging strategy Monday at an event in suburban Maryland.(Source: WBTV)
By MATTHEW DALY
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to release a federal strategy Monday to implement an ambitious plan to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and ultimately transform the U.S. auto industry.

The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes the charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states, with a goal to build a national charging network. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.

“President Biden, American families, automakers, and autoworkers agree: the future of transportation is electric,’’ the White House said in a statement. “The electric car future is cleaner, more equitable, more affordable and an economic opportunity to support good-paying, union jobs.’’

Accelerated adoption of electric vehicles for personal cars and commercial fleets would help achieve Biden’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050 while creating thousands of jobs, the White House said.

The effort also is intended to help the U.S. leapfrog China in the plug-in EV market. Currently, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese EV market.

Biden has set a goal that electric cars and trucks account for half of new vehicles sold by 2030.

Vice President Kamala Harris planned to announce the vehicle-charging strategy Monday at an event in suburban Maryland.

Harris was to appear at a maintenance facility in Brandywine, just outside Washington, where she will also receive a briefing about work to electrify the fleet in Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

The new EV charging strategy establishes a joint electric vehicles office between the federal Energy and Transportation departments; issues guidance and standards for states; and ensures consultations with manufacturers, state and local governments, environmental justice and civil rights groups, tribes and others.

The two departments also will launch an advisory committee on electric vehicles that officials hope is up and running early next year.

The Brandywine site features electric vehicle chargers that currently are the only ones in the local area, filling what the White House called “a key gap in the region’s electric vehicle charging network.’’

Harris is expected to renew her call for Democrats to approve Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, now pending in the Senate. The bill, officially known as the Build Back Better Act, will cut the sticker price of new and used electric vehicles, among other benefits, the White House said.

Republicans, including some who voted in favor of the new infrastructure law, have criticized Biden for being preoccupied with electric vehicle technology when Americans are contending with a spike in gasoline and natural gas prices.

Biden last month ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations. Gas prices have fallen in recent weeks as fears grow of a possible economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Average prices on Sunday were $3.33 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, down about 7 cents from late last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages

Latest News

Charleston County Dispatchers said police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to the Player's...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Monday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers continue through Wednesday
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic grants
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 13, 2021)