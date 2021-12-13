Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Thousands lace up for highly anticipated return of the Honolulu Marathon

Thousands of runner hit the pavement Sunday morning for the Honolulu Marathon.
Thousands of runner hit the pavement Sunday morning for the Honolulu Marathon.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With early-morning fireworks and thousands of eager runners, the Honolulu Marathon made a grand return Sunday.

Hawaii’s biggest road race was canceled last year like every other large-scale event over pandemic concerns. This year it was also scaled back with only about 9,000 signing up to run either the full marathon or the Race to the Park 10K.

In past years more than 20,000 have taken part.

Fireworks greeted runners at the starting line before dawn, Sunday.
Fireworks greeted runners at the starting line before dawn, Sunday.(HNN)

Travel restrictions still in place for some countries are partly to blame as there were less international runners, especially those from Japan.

Two other notable changes at this year’s race were that both the water stations and the medal grab were self-serve. Shuttles to bring people to the starting line were also unavailable.

In the winner’s circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Saina took home the first overall finish for the men with an impressive clip of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 32 seconds.

“My first experience here, my training meet, my last edition, and I was hoping also to put up much better minutes, of which I did today. I feel so great, I like the place, very good,” he said after crossing the finish line.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Lanni Marchant clinched the top spot with a skillful time of 2 hours, 41 minutes and 25 seconds. It was a proud accomplishment for her as the race marked a return to running after a hip injury.

“Yeah it’s amazing. You never know when you have major injuries or illnesses what running is going to look like after that, so that I’ve been able to work my way back has been something to be really excited about,” Marchant said.

The second and third place finishers for the men were a pair from the Big Island. It was the first time local residents finished in the top three since the 1970s.

Rounding out the top three on the women’s side were runners from Nashville and Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages
Firefighters say Ford is living proof that CPR saves lives and they encourage the public to...
‘I owe them my life’: Man who suffered heart attack thanks first responders who saved him
Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found...
Navy ‘confident’ that it’s found source of fuel leak into water system, but lawmakers are skeptical
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

An ahu, or stone monument, was erected fronting the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Headquarters.
Native Hawaiians ‘outraged’ over water contamination call for dismantling of Red Hill tanks
Native Hawaiian protest
Native Hawaiians, activists protest outside U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters demanding Red Hill fuel tanks be dismantled
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Breezy winds dominate the weekend into the start of the new work week
Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured