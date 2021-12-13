Shoreside dock issues shut down tours to USS Arizona Memorial again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tours to Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended temporarily after new issues with the shoreside dock.

On Sunday, the National Park Service said they were made aware of the issues with the dock and canceled public programs to the historic site in the interest of public safety.

The exact issue wasn’t immediately known, and it is unclear when repairs will be completed.

The shoreside dock has a recent history of problems leading to lengthy cancellations of tours and operations.

Back in September, the memorial was closed for two weeks for emergency safety repairs. And in 2018, it was closed for more than a year following similar structural issues and delays to repairs.

In the meantime, NPS says the visitor center, museums and other park services are still open and accessible. For more, click here.

