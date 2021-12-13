As part of clean-up of Navy’s Red Hill shaft, divers grapple with challenging, cramped conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clean-up efforts continue at the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft, where divers are working to pump out the tainted sections.

The Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit is spearheading the work at the shaft, where a recent state test found petroleum levels of up to 350 times the safe level for drinking water.

MDSU Cmdr. Jose Castilla III says dealing with contaminated water isn’t different but working in this shaft water well is.

“This environment and this particular entry and exit are very challenging,” said Castila. “You’ve got a guy wearing a full dry suit, a helmet that probably weighs 25 pounds, and some gloves.”

“And he’s trying not to slip on this old ladder and then he’s also trying to get himself oriented.”

MDSU diver Reed Akey said the team is used to open water.

“This is just the fact of it being I mean, practically underground, climbing down a 90-foot ladder into a well so it’s a big, big difference than normal area of operations,” he said.

MDSU began collecting samples at the Red Hill shaft water well a week ago.

Now they’re removing containments from the surface.

“So we’ve set up some hydraulic pumps and we have a way to remove what we’re skimming from the top, which we suspect to be where the contamination will be located as it is likely to float,” Castilla explained. “So, it goes into the big holding tanks that we have outside for sampling.”

“We’re doing this in shifts so we’re kind of rotating out,” Akey added.

“It’s really hot down there and it’s not comfortable.”

Castilla said the task at hand involves using a dry suit, helmet and special exhaust system to protect divers from the contaminated water.

“So, we’re taking careful to sanitize the equipment, and make sure the guys understand that they this is a unique place where we want to make it better and not add not add anything to make it worse,” said Castilla.

Despite the risks going into the well, the crew says they’re focused on giving the Navy options for how they want to progress and return the well to a safe condition.

“Us being down here doing our part for the people who live here, and for the environment that we all rely on is an important piece of work,” said Castilla.

