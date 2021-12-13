Native Hawaiians ‘outraged’ over water contamination call for dismantling of Red Hill tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of native Hawaiians protested the Navy’s contamination of its water system Sunday, demanding that it dismantle the Red Hill fuel tanks.

The protest in front of the headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Fleet this morning was peaceful and there were no arrests.

“I feel like everyone else -- outraged. The Navy has lied and denied about this issue for years,” said Andre Perez of the Hawaii Unity and Liberation Institute.

“Now we’re in a catastrophe. Let’s not beat around the bush. This is a catastrophe. Our water wells may be damaged for good with jet fuel.”

The Navy shutdown its Red Hill well two weeks ago after hundreds of military families and civilians complained about fuel smells coming from their water. Many also got sick -- with some having to go to the hospital.

The state Department of Health said it detected high levels of diesel at a second Navy well -- but Navy officials said the source of that spill was not the Red Hill fuel tanks, which has a history of leaks.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has not detected any fuel in the public’s drinking water. But protesters worry that the contamination is spreading.

And along with protests, they said they are considering other challenges to the Navy over this growing crisis.

“As we go through this we will discover more errors, lies, deceit and we’re going to keep the pressure up. I believe there are more legal actions being discussed and researched right now,” said Davis Price, co-author of Aina Aloha Economic futures.

Sunday’s protest began before dawn and base security were immediately alerted.

“They swarmed in with MPs (military police), HPD (the Honolulu Police Department) showed up and a little after,” said Kawenaulaokala Kapahua of the Oahu Water Protectors.

“They locked down the base. So they closed the barricade gates over there and were not allowing cars from outside the compound onto base and the cars inside trying to exit were turned around.”

Navy officials said they don’t discuss the specific of base security measures but confirmed that security personnel were in place during the protest.

“We acknowledge and respect the rights of individuals to engage in activities such as those that took place this morning, but those activities should not (be) conducted in a manner that endangers or impedes the safe flow of traffic both onto the public highways or in and out of any installation,” a Navy spokesman said.

