Hawaii sees 150 new COVID-19 infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections to 89,379.

With no new fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,058.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,583 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

122 were on Oahu

12 were on Kauai

10 were on Hawaii Island

3 were on Maui

There were also three people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 78.2% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

