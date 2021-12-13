Tributes
Hawaii sees 150 new COVID-19 infections, no additional deaths

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections to 89,379.

With no new fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,058.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,583 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 122 were on Oahu
  • 12 were on Kauai
  • 10 were on Hawaii Island
  • 3 were on Maui

There were also three people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 78.2% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

