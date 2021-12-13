Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers continue through Wednesday

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery trade winds will persist into the middle of the week, with lighter trade winds expected toward the end of the week. Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas. Increased moisture Monday night into Wednesday will lead to higher trade shower coverage and intensity. As our airmass becomes more unstable, some showers may be briefly heavy. Brief heavy showers may develop, especially when the frontal band arrives. However, showers will push quickly westward within the trades, reducing the potential for flooding rainfall. After a bit of a break Thursday and Friday, moisture may increase again next weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will pick up Monday morning as a north northeast swell arrives. This swell will increase surf along north and east facing shores through Wednesday before fading away from Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf heights will flirt with Surf Advisory levels along north facing shores on Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf heights along south facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

