Forecast: Winds begin to back down, tracking some passing showers and more leeward sunshine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be backing down. Cloud and shower activity will continue across much of the island chain through the next 24 hours as a weakening boundary and unstable airmass slowly drop southward across the region. Showers will continue across favored mountain areas and along north through east facing slopes through tonight. Rainfall chances will again tend to be concentrated over higher elevations and westward slopes during the overnight to early morning hours. Otherwise, a strong area of high pressure north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue breezy trade winds through Wednesday.

High pressure is located north of the area providing for breezy trade winds. The high will drift southeast over the next couple of days with trade winds gradually weakening. East to southeast winds are expected to pick up later in the weekend and on into early next week as low pressure develops west of the area. A band of showers will keep some areas rather wet through Wednesday with a drying trend expected later in the week. A return of unsettled weather is possible early next week due to low pressure west of the area.

Let’s talk surf: The current north swell is expected to peak tonight with near advisory level surf along north facing shores. A smaller, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tomorrow, which will keep elevated surf along north and west facing shores. The current north swell will become more easterly tomorrow, which combined with the trade wind swell could boost surf heights along east facing shores. A slightly larger long period northwest swell is expected Friday through Sunday.

