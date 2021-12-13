Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii
Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Tornadoes have left a trail of destruction across the U.S.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn.,...
White House aims to restore faith in government by improving services
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, December 13, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, December 13, 2021
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians