BWS: Latest test results from Halawa shaft show no sign of fuel contamination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said Monday that test results from its Halawa shaft did not show any signs of any fuel contamination and that the water was clean.

Ernest Lau, BWS manager and chief engineer, said on Hawaii News Now Sunrise the test results came back last week and more details will be released in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

BWS had shut down several wells over the past few weeks in a bid to protect against contamination in the public system after the state Department of Health detected high levels of fuel contamination in the Navy’s water system.

“Once we got word of the high test result taken from a sample in or at the shaft, we took the precaution of shutting down our Halawa well and our Aiea well,” Lau said. “We anxiously await more test results from the Department of Health and the Navy.”

BWS’ Halawa shaft supplies about 20% of drinking water to Honolulu’s urban core.

Many are worried that the contamination could spread to other communities across Oahu, which Lau said is a valid concern.

“We really don’t know, so what we’re thinking is a very precautionary approach because we do not want to put fuel into our water system and experience the same issues and problems that the Navy has, so to do that, the only thing we can do is to cut, turn off those sources that we think may be potentially impacted,” he said.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Dozens of protesters turned out at the headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Fleet on Sunday morning, demanding that the Navy dismantle the Red Hill fuel tanks. However, the Navy said it’s confident the source of the contamination is a Nov. 20 spill at a fire suppression system downhill from Red Hill and not the underground fuel tanks that have been a source of a number of leaks in recent years.

“Unfortunately, the situation seems only to get worse,” Lau said. “I wish I had better news for people, but the Aiea Halawa system … That system in addition to the closure of our BWS Halawa well and Aiea well is now at about 50% of our source capacity.”

Lau said he doesn’t think clean water will run out, but BWS might have to increase usage of other wells.

“If we can’t keep up with demand and if our customers aren’t able to kokua and cut back on their water usage, and we might have to look at turning other wells that normally would have gone to, say, Leeward Oahu to the Ewa plain and to the Waianae coast, and start to move them toward Honolulu,” he said.

“We hope we don’t have to do that, and we think people understand the difficult situation that we’re in right now, which is really no fault of our own. But we have to deal and address it right now.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.